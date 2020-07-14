EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EZPW. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 487,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,182. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $306.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.81. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,880.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

