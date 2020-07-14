Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5,927.00 and last traded at $5,927.00, approximately 16 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,940.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,981.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6,682.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $139.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $65.79 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans.

