FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FFG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.85. 150,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,172. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $862.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

