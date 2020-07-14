Fetch Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.04876134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016100 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

