Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Shares Down 1.2%

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.12), 50,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 85,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.17).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 339.32. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

