FUTURAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,200.45 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,200.45 and approximately $9,124.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00329685 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049813 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012464 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005964 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

