Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Up 5%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, approximately 50,874 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 37,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

There is no company description available for Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.