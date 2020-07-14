GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 2.8%

GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.17), approximately 136,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 538,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

GCM Resources Company Profile (LON:GCM)

