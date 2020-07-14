Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Stock Price Down 9%

Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM)’s stock price dropped 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 1,377,422 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,394% from the average daily volume of 92,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

