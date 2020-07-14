GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Shares Down 3.4%

GeneNews Ltd (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, 89,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 30,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

GeneNews Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

