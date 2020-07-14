GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 3,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

