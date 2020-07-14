Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.51 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.55 ($1.06), approximately 5,796,079 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 521% from the average daily volume of 932,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.56 ($1.07).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.61.

In other news, insider Sharon Warburton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.48 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$73,750.00 ($50,513.70). Also, insider Justin Osborne 409,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,575.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

