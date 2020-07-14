GoldFund Trading 35.5% Lower This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $513,530.49 and $950.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

