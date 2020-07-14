GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading Up 23.1%

Shares of GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) were up 23.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 313,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 129,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based off its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including OXS-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors; OXS-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate targeting CD33+ malignancies; OXS-C3550, a next-generation version of OXS-3550 containing a modified CD16 component; and OXS-1615, a single-chain fusion protein that targets epithelial tumors and CD133 positive solid tumors.

