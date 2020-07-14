Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.49 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.99 or 0.04871538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

