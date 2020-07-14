Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) traded down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 132,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 267,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

About Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV)

Havilah Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, iron ore, uranium, tin, molybdenum, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Portia gold project; North Portia copper-gold project; Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project; Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project; and Maldorky iron ore project.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Havilah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Havilah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.