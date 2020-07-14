Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), 32,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hibernia REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 5,681.82%.

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

