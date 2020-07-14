Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), 32,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hibernia REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 5,681.82%.
Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
