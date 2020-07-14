Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €81.15 ($91.18) and last traded at €80.85 ($90.84), approximately 107,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €79.70 ($89.55).

HOT has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochtief presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.33 ($122.85).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €80.43 and its 200 day moving average is €84.88.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

