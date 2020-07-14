Humaniq Price Hits $0.0043 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $802,811.85 and $56,591.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

