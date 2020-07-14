IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Trading Up 22.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 175,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 966% from the average daily volume of 16,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

