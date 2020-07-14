Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading Up 1.8%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.73 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 181.70 ($2.24), approximately 719,921 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.20).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBST shares. UBS Group raised Ibstock to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 212 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($2.86).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

