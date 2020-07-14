Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Up 25%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd (CVE:IDL) shares rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides medical imaging and digital radiography (DR) solutions worldwide. The company offers 1600 Plus X-Series DR solutions with a floor mounted U-arm multi-axis positioning device that includes X-ray tube, collimator, and generator; and veterinary DR systems.

