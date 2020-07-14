Ink 1-Day Volume Tops $73,687.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $427,052.26 and $73,687.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.01951590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00197321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00077497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00113324 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

