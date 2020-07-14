IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Trading Down 1.6%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, 131,236 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 545,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $1.00) on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.20.

The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 380.66% and a negative net margin of 1,994.13%. As a group, analysts predict that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

