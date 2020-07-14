International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Trading 33.3% Higher

International Thunderbird Gaming Corp. (OTCMKTS:THRSF)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 333 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,912% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF)

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services.

