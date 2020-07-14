Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

