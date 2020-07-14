Kcash Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $23.04 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kcash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

