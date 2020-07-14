Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading Up 4.2%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)’s share price was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 1,077,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,163,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a market cap of $235.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keane Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Keane Group worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

