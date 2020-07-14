La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.41). La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 173.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

LZB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 225,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

