Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Up 1.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.80 ($8.76) and last traded at €7.58 ($8.51), 239,044 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.50 ($8.42).

Several research firms have recently commented on LEO. HSBC set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €5.33 ($5.98).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

