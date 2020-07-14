Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) was down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, approximately 226,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 202,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 37.86 and a quick ratio of 37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

