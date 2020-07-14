LocalCoinSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,900.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $380,716.52 and approximately $5,900.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00082049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00329534 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049942 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012461 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005987 BTC.

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

