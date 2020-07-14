Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 11,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 21,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

