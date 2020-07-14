MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Trading Down 13.7%

MassRoots Inc (OTCMKTS:MSRT)’s share price traded down 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 2,418,031 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,499,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

MassRoots Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace.

