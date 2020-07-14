Mediashift (OTCMKTS:MSHF) Stock Price Down 29.2%

Mediashift Inc (OTCMKTS:MSHF)’s stock price traded down 29.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 105,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About Mediashift (OTCMKTS:MSHF)

China Yanyuan Yuhui National Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising software and service solutions and digital advertising network. The company was founded by David S. Grant and Sanjeev R. Kuwadekar on July 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

