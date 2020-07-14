Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.57), approximately 4,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50 ($4.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 422.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.45.

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

