Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Trading Down 5.8%

Nanoflex Power Corp (OTCMKTS:OPVS)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 126,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS)

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

