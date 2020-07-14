National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $189.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $190.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $803.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.16 million to $816.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $901.08 million, with estimates ranging from $877.36 million to $924.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. 196,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,134. The company has a market cap of $559.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

