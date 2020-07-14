NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Up 0.6%

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.75, 7,558 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 99,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

