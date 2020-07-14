NavCoin (NAV) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $393,931.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000515 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000629 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,088,759 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, cfinex, Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.