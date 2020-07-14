New Commerce Split (TSE:YCM) Trading Down 4.8%

New Commerce Split Corp (TSE:YCM) shares dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, approximately 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.

About New Commerce Split (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for New Commerce Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Commerce Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.