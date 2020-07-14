NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments.

