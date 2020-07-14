NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 33.4% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $923,973.44 and $2,013.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,186.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.02489764 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00638541 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000420 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

