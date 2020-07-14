Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Hits $29.48 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,219.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.00 or 0.02592293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02499229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00472796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00741191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00656923 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,042,182,326 coins and its circulating supply is 6,216,182,326 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

