Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Trading Down 11.1%

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 59,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 70,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 47.50 and a current ratio of 47.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1.75) million for the quarter.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

