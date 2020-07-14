Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Up 1%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $59.47, 170 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

