Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Up 0.7%

Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.00, approximately 5,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCDGF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.