Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) Trading Down 1%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.1842353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

