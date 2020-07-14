Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, 5,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.51, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $142.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.72.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

