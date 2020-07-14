Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Trading Down 2.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 7,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 262,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medicine management products. It researches and develops regenerative medical techniques and services. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.